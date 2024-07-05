Theatrical Eurasia International Festival begins in Astana ahead of Capital City Day

Theatrical Eurasia International Festival kicked off at Astana-based Gorkiy State Academic Theatre. The event is dedicated to the Capital City Day celebrated on July 6, Kazinform News Agency reports.

"We have already organized street theatre performances, drama and music festivals. We held a theater biennale for two years in a row, but with a forum, such interesting new master classes, and a large program - this is the first time,” says Elmira Scherbakova, President of Peace and Harmomy Fund and initiator of the festival.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform

The festival, being held in Asia for the first time, aims at reviving the unity of cultural space of Eurasia.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform

Chairman of the Astana Maslikhat Erlan Kanalimov congratulated the participants on the beginning of the festival.

“Art and culture are the pride of each nation. Theater is the golden treasure of a nation. The role of theater is important for the development of culture in society. Therefore, I would like to congratulate the actors and participants on the holiday and wish them creative success,” he said.

The festival will last for three days. The program includes performances of street theatres of Kazakhstan, Russia, Poland, Estonia and other countries.

The festival will be held in the Central Park of Astana. Among the participants are AspectR, SoLu, Black Square, Mimikriya, Vokrug, Korolevskiy Zhiraf theatres, Puppet Theatre of Astana, etc.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform