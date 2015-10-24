Theodore Etchison to head TCO

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - "Tengizchevroil" LLP, which develops Tengiz giant oil and gas field in Atyrau region, is to be headed by Theodore Etchison.

"General Director of "Tengizchevroil "LLP Tim Miller is leaving his post in November the current year. His Deputy Theodore Etchison has been appointed to the position. Ted Etchison was appointed General Manager of Operations at TCO in 2014. Tim Miller is not leaving Kazakhstan. He will work in Almaty at "Chevron" company," said the general manager for government and public relations of "Tengizchevroil" LLP Rzabek Artygaliyev. "Tengizchevroil" LLP was formed between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Chevron Corporation in 1993 to explore and develop super giant Tengiz oil field. Today TCO is the largest and safest company in Kazakhstan which produces and markets crude oil, gas and sulfur.