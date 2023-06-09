EN
    15:13, 09 June 2023 | GMT +6

    There are almost 99 thsd unemployed in Kyrgyzstan

    Photo: en.kabar.kg
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The number of unemployed people in Kyrgyzstan registered with the state employment service in search of work in January-March 2023 amounted to 98.8 thousand people, Kazinform cites Kabar News Agency.

    According to the report of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic on monetary policy for the first quarter of 2023, this is 3.8% less compared to the same period last year.

    The registered unemployment rate in the total labor force amounted to 2.8% in January-March 2023, having decreased by 0.2 percentage points compared to the previous period.


