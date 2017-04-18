There are no unsettled issues between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov who arrived in Astana for an official visit.

“Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan have enjoyed mutual understanding throughout 25 years. There are no unsettled issues between our countries. We have been cooperating in foreign policy issues; we back the initiatives of Turkmenistan at the international level, and Turkmenistan backs our initiatives,” the Head of State said.

N.Nazarbayev pointed out construction of a railroad line from Kazakhstan through Turkmenistan to Iran as an example of successful implementation of joint projects.

“Today, we are speaking on the new Silk Road which will be discussed at One Belt, One Road forum in Beijing on May 15. The Silk Road is viewed as a very important route,” said the Kazakh Leader.

He told also that several documents have been drafted for signing between the governments and business communities of the two countries, which will make the Turkmen Leader’s visit “very important in bilateral relations in this complicated period of global economy and policy.”