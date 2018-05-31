There are only 10 countries with gasoline cheaper than Kazakhstan's: Energy Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Only 10 countries in the world have gasoline price lower than in Kazakhstan, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev told the Community Council for the fuel and energy sector and environmental issues on Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Let me cite the oil products prices rankings of 168 countries published by Global Petrol Prices, an international independent agency. To date, in May, Kazakhstan ranks eleventh among 168 countries in terms of gasoline prices," Kanat Bozumbayev said.

As for diesel fuel, the minister said that Kazakhstan is in the fourteenth position.

"That is, we are among eleven countries with the cheapest gasoline, among fourteen countries with the cheapest diesel fuel. Gasoline is more expensive than ours in such countries as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Russia, Azerbaijan. Cheaper gasoline can be found only in 10 countries including Venezuela, Iran, Kuwait, Turkmenistan, etc.," Kanat Bozumbayev said.