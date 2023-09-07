There is a great number of opportunities for cooperation with Albania - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM There is a great number of opportunities for cooperation with Albania, which we should study. This is what President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said after his meeting with President of Albania Bajram Begaj in Akorda today, Kazinform reports.

«We have discussed several issues of our bilateral cooperation. We admitted that there is a huge number of opportunities we should study in the nearest future, in order to deepen cooperation between our countries and expand the existing opportunities,» said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

He said that Albania is a very important partner for Kazakhstan.

«We consider Albania a very important partner. This is a crucial moment enabling us to achieve significant results. I have appointed an ambassador to Tirana. I believe, it is another milestone in our cooperation. Kazakhstan and Albania have much in common. Both countries are multiethnic, multireligious. We develop cooperation and interaction within large international organizations, like UN, OSCE and others. We are aware of your policy on accession to the European Union and we will be glad to see you as a member country of the EU. EU is a large partner of Kazakhstan and we have a clear strategy on the EU. We would like to continue our cooperation. Welcome to Kazakhstan,» Tokayev said.