There is no and will not be any discrimination in Kazakhstan, says President Tokayev
In his annual state-of-the-nation address, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reiterated the absence of language, religious, ethnic and racial discrimination in the country, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Openness and tolerance have traditionally been the distinctive qualities of our national character, which are mainly the basis for unity and accord – the key values of our nation. There is no and will not be any discrimination regardless of language, religion, ethnicity and race in Kazakhstan, said Tokayev.
The Head of State went on to state that there are isolated cases of provocation, that, according to him, occur due to irresponsibility and ignorance of some citizens and that are suppressed by the law enforcement bodies under the law.
It's essential to look forward with optimism, focus on progress and development of the country. I repeat that the country must have law and order, which is a basic condition for public and individual safety. That’s the only way to build Just, Clean and Safe Kazakhstan. In order to achieve this strategic goal, it is necessary to create favorable external conditions for a peaceful and sustainable development of the country, stated the Kazakh President.