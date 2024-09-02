There is no and will not be any discrimination in Kazakhstan, says President Tokayev

In his annual state-of-the-nation address, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reiterated the absence of language, religious, ethnic and racial discrimination in the country, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Openness and tolerance have traditionally been the distinctive qualities of our national character, which are mainly the basis for unity and accord – the key values of our nation. There is no and will not be any discrimination regardless of language, religion, ethnicity and race in Kazakhstan, said Tokayev.

The Head of State went on to state that there are isolated cases of provocation, that, according to him, occur due to irresponsibility and ignorance of some citizens and that are suppressed by the law enforcement bodies under the law.