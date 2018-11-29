There is no military settlement of Syrian conflict - FM Abdrakhmanov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM There is no military settlement of the Syrian conflict, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov says.

He announced the outcomes of the 11th round of the Astana Syria Peace Talks held on November 28. "The guarantor states called all the armed opposition groups to immediately and fully withdraw from terrorist organizations and condemned use of chemical weapon in Syria. They demanded also prompt investigation as per the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and their Destruction," said he.



In his words, there can be no military settlement of the Syrian conflict.



"The conflict can be solved by means of a political process only and under the UN support," he stressed and added that the guarantor states underscored their determination to step up joint efforts on establishment of the opposition committee in Geneva and receive support from Syrian parties. They decided also to intensify consultations at all the levels in order to finish its establishment as soon as possible.



A pilot project on the release of prisoners and kidnapped persons is being elaborated now, he added.



"The release of prisoners on November 2018 marked an important step in the trust between the Syrian parties on feasibility of political processes and normalization at local level," the Minister highlighted.