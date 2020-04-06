There is no point in postponing academic year – Education Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov says there is no need to postpone academic year due to coronavirus pandemic, Kazinform reports.

«We followed the example of other countries and switched to remote lessons. It doesn’t make sense to postpone the academic year. There are proposals to wrap up the academic year ahead of schedule or postpone the end of the academic year to July-August. But there is no need,» Minister Aimagambetov said during an online briefing on Monday.

According to him, it is no coincidence that all countries made a decision not to reschedule lessons and go on with the studies.

«There is no point in discussing the postponement of the fourth quarter. It has already begun and this is the right and effective way [to wrap up the academic year],» he added.