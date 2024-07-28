There is no threat to Kazakhstan contingent in Golan Heights - Defense Ministry

The Ministry of Defense commented on the safety of the Kazakhstan contingent in the Golan Heights in connection with a rocket attack news, Kazinform News Agency reports.

"The Kazakh contingent, carrying out the UN peacekeeping mission in the Golan Heights, continues to work as usual. There is no threat to the life and health of personnel,” a statement from the Ministry reads.

As Israeli authorities reported, a rocket attack on a football field in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights killed 12 people including children on Saturday, July 27.