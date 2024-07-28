EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:35, 28 July 2024 | GMT +6

    There is no threat to Kazakhstan contingent in Golan Heights - Defense Ministry

    There is no threat to Kazakhstan contingent in Golan Heights - Defense Ministry
    Photo credit: Kazakhstan Ministry of Defence

    The Ministry of Defense  commented on the safety of the Kazakhstan contingent in the Golan Heights in connection with a rocket attack news, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    "The Kazakh contingent, carrying out the UN peacekeeping mission in the Golan Heights, continues to work as usual. There is no threat to the life and health of personnel,” a statement from the Ministry reads.

    As Israeli authorities reported, a rocket attack on a football field in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights killed 12 people including children on Saturday, July 27.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Army Security UN
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    x