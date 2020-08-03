There may never be COVID-19 vaccine - WHO

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that there might never be a drug or vaccine to neutralize the new coronavirus, according to Ukrinform.

«There is no silver bullet at the moment and there might never be,» WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom said.

Some 18,234,936 cases of coronavirus disease were registered worldwide as of early August 3. In particular, 11,444,963 people recovered and 692,794 patients died.