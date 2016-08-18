There're no complaints against education process at Kazakh-Turkish lyceums - Yerlan Sagadiyev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A working group of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan has already been formed for checking the Kazakh-Turkish lyceums for their connection with Islamic member of the opposition Fethullah Gülen, Head of the Ministry Yerlan Sagadiyev informed.

"In accordance with the instructions of the president, the working group of the Ministry of Education and Science has been formed. We will be working jointly with the Turkish working group. It is not going to impact the education process anyway. These are our Kazakhstani schools working in accordance with our standards. We have already checked them many times. There are no complaints of their work. The lyceums will continue functioning," he told.

As earlier reported, at a briefing in Astana on July 29, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Turkey to Kazakhstan Nevzat Uyanik told that Turkey expected Kazakhstan to take urgent measures on checking the Kazakh-Turkish lyceums for their connection to the events that happened in Turkey on July 16, 2016. The coup attempt happened on that July night. The Turkish authorities believe that Fethullah Gülen was the one who organized the coup.

On August 5, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev ordered to check all schools in the country for connection with Fethullah Gülen.