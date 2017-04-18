17:16, 18 April 2017 | GMT +6
Theresa May to seek snap election for 8 June
LONDON. KAZINFORM UK Prime Minister Theresa May has announced plans to call a snap general election on 8 June, BBC reported.
She said Britain needed certainty, stability and strong leadership following the EU referendum.
Explaining the decision, Mrs May said: "The country is coming together but Westminster is not."
There will be a Commons vote on the proposed election on Wednesday - Labour have said they will vote with the government.
The prime minister needs Parliament's backing to hold a vote before the next scheduled date of 2020.
Explaining her change of heart on an early election, Mrs May said: "I have concluded the only way to guarantee certainty and security for years ahead is to hold this election."
