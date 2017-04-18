EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:16, 18 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Theresa May to seek snap election for 8 June

    None
    None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM UK Prime Minister Theresa May has announced plans to call a snap general election on 8 June, BBC reported.  

    She said Britain needed certainty, stability and strong leadership following the EU referendum.

    Explaining the decision, Mrs May said: "The country is coming together but Westminster is not."

    There will be a Commons vote on the proposed election on Wednesday - Labour have said they will vote with the government.

    The prime minister needs Parliament's backing to hold a vote before the next scheduled date of 2020.

    Explaining her change of heart on an early election, Mrs May said: "I have concluded the only way to guarantee certainty and security for years ahead is to hold this election."

    Read more 

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!