They breed 'em tough in Siberia: Russian breaks pull-ups world record (VIDEO)

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian athlete Victor Filippov has set a new world record in pull-ups using a classic grip, breaking the 1988 achievement of a Vietnamese soldier; in just one minute the Siberian sportsman managed 75 pull-ups, beating the previous record by 16.

Filippov, from the Russian Siberian city of Tomsk, totaled 129 pull-ups in three minutes. The previous record in this discipline was made in 1988 by a Vietnamese soldier who completed 100 repetitions. Kazinform refers to Sputnik International.



"I didn't expect that breaking a previously established record would feel so great. Now I know that people are capable of many things, you just need to make an effort," Russian media quoted the athlete as saying, who promised to set a new world record for cross-fit next week.

It is the oldest pull-up record remaining, and there have been hundreds of failed attempts to beat it up until Filippov's success.



The video with the Filippov's achievement along with the witnesses' records will be sent to Russian and World admission commissions of the Guinness Record Book.



In February another Siberian athlete from the city of Krasnoyarks, 54-year-old master of sports in the winter polyathlon Nicholai Kalimov set another world record in pull ups.



During a 12-hour marathon in the gym of a local school he was able to perform 4,989 exercises.

