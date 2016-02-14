Third earthquake hits Central Asia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - February 14, 2016 network of seismic stations registered another earthquake 154 km south-west from the city of Almaty on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

The quake occurred at 7:58 am. The epicenter located 154 km south-west of the city of Almaty on the territory of Kyrgyzstan. Energy class of the earthquake was 8.5. Magnitude MPV - 4.1. There is no information about tangibility.

Recall that the first earthquake was registered at 01:12 am Almaty time 258 km east of the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan. The second occurred at 01:40 am 766 km south-west of Almaty on the border of Tajikistan and Afghanistan.