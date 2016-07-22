Third Economic Forum «Issyk-Kul 2016» starts in Cholpon-Ata

CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM The third Economic Forum "Issyk-Kul 2016" has started in Kyrgyzstan's resort town of Cholpon-Ata.

This event has become a tradition in the economic life of the country and is held annually.

This year the forum will focus on deepening pragmatic cooperation and stimulate mutual cooperation.

During the meeting, the Kyrgyz side will present the tourist activity. Director of the Tourism Department under the Ministry of Culture of KR Azamat Zhamankulov, President of the Business Council Stefan Becher will speak at the meeting, who will tell about tourism potential of Kyrgyzstan.

In addition, business representatives from China also will deliver speeches.

The event is attended by First Vice Prime Minister Muhammetkaly Abulgaziev, Minister of Economy Arzybek Kozhoshev, Deputy Economy Minister Almaz Sazbakov and others, Kabar reported.