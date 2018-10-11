Third International Forum on Islamic Banking Jurisprudence to open October 15

SHARJAH. KAZINFORM The Sharjah Islamic Centre for Economy and Finance Studies at the University of Sharjah has organised the Third International Forum on Islamic Banking Jurisprudence, which will be held on 15th October, at the University of Sharjah.

Held under the title "Coding of Islamic Banking Transactions", the forum will include two scientific sessions the first titled; "The Role of Governmental Institutions and Entities in Coding of Islamic Banking Transactions". This session will highlight four papers in the first of which, Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Al Haddad, Grand Mufti of Dubai and President of the Supreme Shari'ah Commission for the Islamic Financial Services Industry at the Central Bank of the UAE, will present the role of the UAE's Central bank in coding Islamic banking transactions, WAM reports.

In the second paper, Prof. Mohammed Akram Lal-Eldin, Executive Director of the International Shari'ah Research Academy of Islamic Finance in Malaysia, ISRA, will discuss the Malaysian applications for Islamic banking transactions.

While in the third paper, Omar Mustafa Ansari, Assistant Secretary-General at the Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions, AAOIFI, will present the Shari'ah standards of the AAOIFI. Finally, the fourth paper in the first session by Sohail Zubairi, Projects Advisor at the Dubai Economy Development Center, during which he will present the role of the centre in coding Islamic banking transactions.

The second scientific session at the forum will highlight three papers. Prof. Mohammed Akram Lal-Eldin, Executive Director of ISRA in Malaysia, will present the control measures, conflicts, and solutions in the project of coding of Islamic banking transactions.

The second paper by Prof. Ali Al-Mehdawi, Professor of Civil Law at the University of Sharjah, will highlight coding of Islamic banking transactions, legal standards, and conflicts and their solutions. Finally, in the third paper, Zubairi will discuss the significance of coding for the Islamic finance institutions.

The forum will highlight papers in both Arabic and English, while providing instant translation for the attendees and participants.