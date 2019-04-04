Third of tickets to Dimash Kudaibergen's concert in Nur-Sultan sold in one day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A third of tickets to the concert of Kazakhstani superstar Dimash Kudaibergen were sold on the first day of ticket sales, Kazinform reports.

During the press briefing at the Central Communications Service, Yerlan Karin, CEO of the Republican Television and Radio Corporation "Qazaqstan" JSC, revealed that over 6,920 tickets (30%) were sold on the first day of ticket sales.



"The number of tickets sold made just over 11,000 (48.2%) in a matter of week. So far 70% of all tickets have been purchased, that is 15,156 tickets," he told the Thursday press briefing in Nur-Sultan.







He also mentioned that fans from Kazakhstan, Russia, the U.S., China, the UK, France, Germany, Japan, Turkey, the Netherlands, and Poland bought the biggest number of tickets.



"Fans from such remote countries as Brazil, Mexico, Canada, and Australia also got their tickets to the upcoming show," said Karin, pointing to the fact that Dimash has fans all over the world.







Karin also noted that dancers for the show went through rigorous casting announced by Dimash ahead of the concert. Only the best dancers of various genres will take the stage by storm together with the singer.



It was added that a special meetup for Dimash Kudaibergen's fans will happen in Nur-Sultan on June 28 prior to the concert. The same meetups were organized by fans in Moscow and London.



Dimash Kudaibergen's show is slated for 29 June 2019 in Nur-Sultan.



