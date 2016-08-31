Third plane with Kazakh tourists onboard to depart from Batumi today

ASTANA.KAZINFORM The third plane with Kazakh tourists onboard will leave today Georgian Batumi. This was informed by the Ministry of Investments and Development of Kazakhstan.

“We have been informed that the last flight will depart today from Batumi. The others have already been evacuated. We will further provide accurate data”, Kazinform learnt from the Ministry via hotline service.

“A very unpleasant situation occurred with our tourists who are not able to come back from Georgia to Kazakhstan for several days. I want to assure, that in the closest time all Kazakh citizens will be brought home. From our side, we will do everything possible”, Zhenis Kasymbek, Minister of Investments and Development, informed in social media.

The third plane will fly en route Astana-Batumi-Atyrau-Aktobe-Astana.

Around 200 Kazakh tourists came back home from Georgian Batumi and Russian Sochi for now.