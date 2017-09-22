EN
    10:59, 22 September 2017

    Third time lucky? Kazakhstan to face Switzerland in Davis Cup World Group

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan was drawn to face Switzerland during the 2018 Davis Cup draw at the BNP Paribas offices in London this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan will host the Swiss squad on February 2-4.

    It is worth mentioning that this will be the third encounter for the two nations in the Davis Cup World Group. The Kazakhs defeated Team Switzerland 5-0 in their first duel on home soil in 2010, but sadly lost 2-3 in Geneva in 2014.

    As a reminder, Kazakhstan earned a berth in the 2018 Davis Cup by BNO Paribas World Group after edging out the reigning champions Argentina in the playoffs.

    Argentina won the Davis Cup for the first time in 2016 by beating Croatia.

