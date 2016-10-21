ASTANA. KAZINFORM A delegation of Kazakhstan participated at the Third UN World Conference on Housing and Sustainable Urban Development Habitat - III in Quito, Ecuador, 17-20 October 2016, Kazinform refers to kazakhstanun.com.

Habitat III is the first United Nations global summit after the adoption of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals. It offers a unique opportunity to discuss the important challenge of how cities, towns, and villages are planned and managed, in order to fulfill their role as drivers of sustainable development, and how they can shape the implementation of the new global development goals and the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Ambassador Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Head of the Delegation and Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations, addressed the participants highlighting the government’s efforts in implementing President of Kazakhstan, Mr. Nursultan Nazarbayev’s measures related to agglomeration and the development of urban centers in the country. The Ambassador also noted that the government of Kazakhstan has pursued a consistent policy of sustainable urban development and housing, urbanization and rural-urban migration by improving urban management, affordable housing, health and educational services, and the creation of new jobs.



As one of the keynote speakers, Mr. Turlybek Mussabayev, Director General of State Urban Planning Cadastre Republican State Enterprise, Committee for Construction and Housing and Communal Services of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan informed the participants of the side event on promoting the sustainable development of cities in the CIS on the latter of improvement of state regulation in the field of architecture, urban planning and construction activities and housing and communal services.