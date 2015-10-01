Thirsty India leopard gets head stuck in pot

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A male leopard spent five hours with its head stuck in a metal pot in a village in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan.

Local people told reporters that the animal appeared to have been foraging for water, and then got its head stuck inside the vessel.

The confused and frightened animal wandered around the village as residents took pictures and videos.

Wildlife officials eventually tranquilised the leopard and used a saw to remove the pot from its head. They told the local media that it seemed none the worse for its ordeal.

A recent wildlife census estimates that India has a leopard population of between 12,000 and 14,000 animals, Kazinform refers to BBC.com.