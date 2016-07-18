Thirty governors dismissed in Turkey

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Around 9,000 officials were removed from their posts following a military coup attempt in Turkey, including 30 governors, Anadolu Agency quoted the Interior Ministry as saying on Monday.

Among those removed from posts are 7,899 police officers, 614 gendarmerie officers, 30 governors and 47 heads of municipalities.

A group of insurgents attempted a coup in Turkey overnight to Saturday. Bombs were dropped on the parliament building and the presidential palace in Ankara. The country’s leadership later said that the coup was quashed. Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said that the situation is under the control of the official government.

According to latest reports, 290 people died and 1,440 more were injured, not including participants in the coup attempt. Over 6,000 people were arrested after a failed coup attempt.

