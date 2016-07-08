This is what can replace oil in the future

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Medicinal herbs may soon replace oil in a country's economic structure, Iranian news agency Mehr reported citing Sakineh Kohansal Vajargah, a member of a team of university researchers in the country's northeastern South Khorasan Province.

Dr. Kohansal Vajargah told the agency that, in view of the province's arid nature, much attention should be paid to collecting seeds of rare plants, domesticating plants and growing plants in greenhouses.

By choosing the right action plan and making use of drought-proof plants will significantly facilitate the production of medicinal herbs, he emphasized.

Sakineh Kohansal Vajargah also noted that, despite the recurrent droughts of the past few years, growing medicinal herbs could become a lucrative business and crate many new jobs in the province.

He said the biggest problem now was market instability, which forced producers to sell raw, unprocessed plants.

"We need to make maximum use of our potential. Calendula is ideal plant for arid South Khorastan. Looking after a single such plot would provide four full-time jobs a year compared to just one job oil and gas companies can offer," Sakineh Kohansal Vajargah added.

