This summer over 2 million children to rest in recreation camps of Kazakhstan - Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva instructed to involve maximum number of children in health improving rest, leisure and occupation during summer holidays at a selector meeting devoted to organizing summer camps and youth tourism development during holidays.

According to the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan, this summer holidays it is planned to involve in 11,893 operating health camps and areas 2 million 116 thousand children, about 83% of the total number of school children, which currently is 2 million 562 thousand children. This year, 507,930 children from socially vulnerable families will be provided health improving rest and leisure at the expense of the state budget.



During the meeting, emphasis was placed on children's health and safety during the holidays. In addition to following up children in passenger transport on their way to recreational camps and allocation to all health care organizations, the Deputy Prime Minister instructed to pay attention to safety at water basins during height of the season.



"Akimat should work out this issue. They should establish special places and rescue services," D.Nazarbayeva said and instructed to take comprehensive measures to ensure safety of children.



More involvement of children in sports, leisure and occupation will contribute to development of children's holiday camps on the basis of public-private partnership. And such camps can be used as rehabilitation centers during the school year. Deputy Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan together with the akimat to set up a development program of such camps.



"These camps may play a very important role. They will operate year-round. In terms of business interest, they will be more attractive. In this case, it is very important to come to agreement with the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan and health departments at sites," D.Nazarbayeva said.

According to Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, "we are currently interested in development of domestic tourism, and the education sphere can give the tourism industry a very large influx of tourists".



"It is very important that tourist routes for schoolchildren and students were not only within their own region, but also between regions. This work is to be strengthened," Deputy Prime Minister D.Nazarbayeva summed up, instructing all relevant public authorities to take part in establishment of the national register of children and youth tourist routes.