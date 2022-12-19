EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:50, 19 December 2022 | GMT +6

    This tournament will remain in history of world football – President on Qatar World Cup

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al Thani on successful organization of the FIFA World Cup.

    «My sincere congratulations to @TamimBinHamad on the excellent arrangement of the FIFA World Cup. This tournament will remain in the history of world football as a beacon of high spirit, fair play, and the extraordinary hospitality of the people of Qatar,» he tweeted.


    Tags:
    Sport President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!