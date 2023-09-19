This year's average grain yield lower than in 2022 - Agriculture Ministry

Prolonged rain impacted this year’s harvesting campaign in Kazakhstan. Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov said it at the Government’s weekly meeting on Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

In his words, the rain which lasted for more than 3 weeks in main grain sowing regions led to worsening of grain quality, sprouting, high moisture content and refaction, as well as low grain yield.

He added that special commissions were set up in the regions mostly affected by weather conditions.

“The commissions have visited all affected regions and analyzed the course of harvesting works. According to the akimats, sprouted grain is observed in the area of 2.7 million hectares or 15% of the entire harvesting area. The average yield of grain is 2.7c/ha lower compared to the previous year,” he added.