Those arriving without PCR tests or vaccination passports to be isolated

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanis arrived without PCR tests results or vaccination passports will be isolated for 3 days in the quarantine hospitals to undergo PCR tests, the decree of the chief state sanitary doctor reads.

Those arrived with positive PCR tests will be hospitalized.

As earlier reported, the new decree of the chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan Yerlan Kiyassov was published today. It takes effect on July 15.