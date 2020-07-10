EN
    13:47, 10 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Those breaching coronavirus quarantine to be brought to account – Head of State

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev says breachers of coronavirus quarantine will be brought to account, Kazinform reports.

    In his remarks at the extended session of the Government, the Head of State insisted those citizens who breach the coronavirus quarantine will be brought to account, the Akorda’s press service tweeted.

    President Tokayev stressed it is of paramount importance for the health and security of our people not to breach the quarantine requirements. Those who breach the quarantine regime will be brought to account, because they jeopardise not only their lives, but lives of other people.


