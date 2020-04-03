Those who recover from coronavirus not going to catch it again, Health Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – People recovered from the COVID-19 develop immunity to coronavirus infection, this has been stated by Health Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yelzhan Birtanov during an online briefing in the Central Communications Service.

According to Birtanov, those who recover from the coronavirus are not going to catch it again.

«So far we can’t really say how long this immunity will last, as everyone understands that the infection is new and the immunity is new. At the same time, according to scientific journals, the key to immunity lies in the antibodies produced by people who have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Antibodies are proteins in the bloodstream that attack foreign intruders, such as viruses and bacteria,» the Minister said.

He reminded that upon completion of the treatment patients are PRC-tested twice. Afterwards patients have to stay home for 14 days.

According to experts, more research is needed but in the meantime, top world health officials have expressed confidence that coronavirus antibodies are likely able to prevent a person who had the infection from getting sick with it a second time.