SAN JUAN. KAZINFORM A volcano erupted Friday on Saint Vincent, spewing columns of ash up to 6 km in the air and forcing the evacuation of thousands in the north of the Caribbean island.

According to the Seismic Research Unit (SRU) of the University of the West Indies (UWI), in Trinidad and Tobago, the 4,049-foot La Soufrière volcano first erupted in the morning, EFE reports.