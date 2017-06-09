EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:15, 09 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Thousands evacuated from business center after fire near Moscow railway station

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM More than 3,500 people have been evacuated from a business center after a fire broke out near Moscow's Kievsky railway station, a source in the city's emergencies services said on Friday.

    #москва #пожар #киевский #вокзал #жд #ржд #moskva #fire #bed #people #iphone7 #photo #video #видео #фото #june #9 #2017 #июнь #лето #summer

    Публикация от Pavel Bondarenko (@streptase) Июн 9 2017 в 2:49 PDT

    "Due to a thick smoke, 3,500 people were evacuated from the business center's building," the source said.

    The storage facilities, covering the area of 100 square meters, are on fire at the railway station's square.

    Source: TASS .

    Tags:
    Russia Incidents World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!