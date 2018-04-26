Thousands of archeological items unearthed at construction site of Moscow's newest park

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM More than 15,000 archeological pieces were discovered during Zaryadye Park's construction in downtown Moscow, Park Director Pavel Trekhleb told TASS on Wednesday.

"The archeological excavation began at the park's site in the late 1940s," he said, adding that ancient weapons and archetypes, coins, boots and clay toys had been found by construction workers, TASS reports.

The most important discovery is a fragment from a 16th-century wall displayed at Zaryadye Park's underground museum.



"Visitors can learn about the wall's history," Trekhleb said. "Items found on Zaryadye's territory over the past 70 years are also on display at the museum."

He also said that 11 historical buildings had been restored during the park's construction.



The 130,000-square meter park was opened in September 2017 near the Kremlin on the site of the former Rossiya hotel that had been torn down in 2006. It is the first public park built in Moscow in over half a century.

Photo: tass.com