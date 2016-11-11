Thousands of Kazakhstanis worried for President due to his cold

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During the breafing for the press President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev commented on the outcomes of his visit to Seoul and took a chance to thank Kazakhstan citizens for the special support and wishes of soon recovery due to sudden cold, Kazinform reports.

"One month ago the information about me having cold appeared in the press and I read thousands of wishes of soon recovery and sympathy. I would like to thank each Kazakhstani for the good wishes. We had to announce that because I cancelled my international visits to Azerbaijan and Armenia. The visits were postponed". - Nursultan Nazarbayev said in the briefing for journalists.

President Nazarbayev informed that he is feeling well now.

"One should always keep good spirit. The leader ought to be in good health and always ahead on the white steed. It is the job of a president to devote all time and health to the work. That's the only way I can fulfill all the commitments and duties", Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



As earlier reported Nursultan Nazarbayev is now paying an official visit to Korea.