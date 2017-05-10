EN
    11:33, 10 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Thousands of lights illuminate Glory Memorial in Ust-Kamenogorsk

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Together with regional akim Daniyal Akhmetov thousands of citizens lit their candles in commemoration of soldiers who fell in war.

    7,199 candles were lit at the Glory Memorial in the centre of East Kazakhstan region on the Victory Day. This precisely equals to the number of soldiers from Ust-Kamenogorsk who died in the fronts in World War II years. These lights helped the residents to remind the world about fighters' unfadable act of courage and that none of them has been forgotten. They all live in our hearts.
    "Light a Candle" event was first held in Ust-Kamenogorsk in 1985. The number of participants grows every year. This year over 10,000 people gathered around the Glory Memorial.
    

     

     

