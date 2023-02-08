Thousands of rescuers from all over the world join rescue efforts in quake-hit Türkiye - Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Over 30 countries of the world have dispatched some 4,000 rescuers to join the rescue efforts in the quake-hit Türkiye, Ambassador of Türkiye Ufuk Ekici said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing a press conference in the Kazakh capital, Ambassador Ekici revealed currently about 100,000 rescuers, police officers, military men, and volunteers assist in rectification of the consequences of the devastating earthquake in the southeast of Türkiye.

He also noted that over 4,000 people had arrived from 36 countries of the world to Türkiye to assist in rescue operations.

The Turkish diplomat also confirmed that the death toll in the earthquake had reached 7,108 people, while the number of injured had exceeded 41,000.

On Wednesday morning, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to the embassy of the Turkish Republic in Kazakhstan to extend his heartfelt condolences to the fraternal people of Türkiye on the occasion of the catastrophe unfolding in the country due to the most powerful earthquake in its history.

President Tokayev also ordered the Kazakh government to quickly lend emergency assistance to the Turkish Republic in overcoming the aftermath of the earthquake.

A group of Kazakhstani rescuers landed in Türkiye on Tuesday with necessary equipment. The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan stands ready to send a brigade of 125 medical personnel to the quake-stricken provinces of Türkiye.

A national period of mourning is in effect across Türkiye.