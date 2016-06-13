Thousands of school leavers in Kazakhstan fail to pass UNT

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 84,079 school leavers have passed the Unified National Testing (UNT) from 2 till 9 June 2016, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"84,079 school leavers, including 61,739 with the Kazakh language of instruction and 22,340 with the Russian language of instruction, have taken the Unified National Testing (UNT) from 2 till 9 June 2016. 14, 252 (16,95%) of school leavers failed to score the minimum required number of points - 50, including 10,267 with the Kazakh language of instruction and 3,985 with the Russian language of instruction," the ministry said in a statement.



16,565 school leavers scored over 100 points. It is worth mentioning that 19 test takers scored the maximum possible number of points - 125.