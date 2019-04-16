Thousands to take part in Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, UAEJJF, has said that the upcoming Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2019, ADWPJJC, will be the best to date both in terms of the quality of competing athletes and overall organisation.

UAEJJF, the official authority for jiu-jitsu in the country, has revealed that preparations for the championship are progressing well, with thousands of athletes from around the world ready for the seven-day event, WAM reports.

The championship, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, will take place from 20th to 26th April at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Abdulmunem Al Mohammed Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAEJFF, addressed a press conference at the St. Regis Corniche, Abu Dhabi, in which he confirmed this year's championship will once again welcome the sport's elite from more than 100 countries, as he announced registration is now closed with all categories at full capacity.

As the Federation readies to take the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship into its second decade following ten years of success, Al Hashemi maintains the championship is now the most important event on the international jiu-jitsu calendar. "This is the world's largest jiu-jitsu event and we have been working hard to finalise the tournament in line with the vision of Abu Dhabi as the global home of jiu-jitsu.

He added, "This tournament represents a real example of the importance of teamwork and cooperation between sports federations and public and private sector institutions. We thank all our partners for the success of this edition, which represents a tournament for the UAE and the world - not just for Abu Dhabi."

Al Hashemi revealed the 2019 championship has recorded tremendous growth on various levels, including the calibre of athletes. Registration is now closed with every category reaching its capacity. This year's event has seen a 12 percent increase in the number of black belts compared with 2018.

Jiu-jitsu heroes from the sport's traditional heartlands such as Brazil, UK, US and the UAE will be joined by athletes from 12 emerging countries in jiu-jitsu - including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Angola - in Abu Dhabi.

The UAEJJF confirmed that the ADWPJJC 2019 will be screened live on the Abu Dhabi Sports Network and on more than 32 channels around the world, including Dubai Sports, Sharjah Sports, Airtel, Fox Sports, Eleven Sport and other channels, reaching more than 12 million viewers in more than 100 countries.