Thousands watch Karaganda region governor's report

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Over 6,000 residents of Karaganda region have joined the real-time video conference of Karaganda region governor Yerlan Koshanov today, Kazinform has learnt from the regional administration's press service.

During the conference, governor Koshanov reminded that the Friday's conference wraps up a month of reporting meetings of akims (heads) of districts. In his words, akims of the districts made over 400 reports on the situation in the region over the past 30 days.



"All cities and districts of the region have joined us at today's video conference to ask questions," he said.



According to Koshanov, over 6,000 people took part in the video conference.



It was broadcast by three TV channels, online and on social media.



Residents of the region were free to ask any questions by submitting them via telephone, online or through special booths installed around the region.



Koshanov vowed all questions will be considered and dealt with expeditiously, if necessary.



In attendance at the conference were Minister of Education Yerlan Sagadiyev, state inspector of the Presidential Administration Salimgerey Bekbergenov, Secretary of the Nur Otan Party Gabidulla Abdrakhimov, MPs and many others.



