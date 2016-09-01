Threat of terrorism became a reality for Kazakhstan as well – Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The system of international relations has become unpredictable due to growth of contradictions among the leading countries of the world, said Nursultan Nazarbayev at the joint sitting of the Parliament chambers in Astana today.

“The economic sanctions, lack of consent, mutual threats, the desire to re-launch the race of arms do not absolutely help the world and do not promote stability. All of this complicates the fight of the international community with the international terrorism, extremism, as a result of which the extremists use lack of communication among the empires for their purposes,” noted N.Nazarbayev.

“As the events of the last summer proved, none of the countries has immune from the attacks of terrorists. The threat of terrorism has become real for Kazakhstan as well. The issue of prevention of global war, the threat of nuclear self-destruction of the mankind has gained relevance in international agenda to date,” N.Nazarbayev added.

Tough time is coming, the President said.

“Everything proves that the second twenty-five year period of our independence will start in a tough period of time. But in no way it should downplay our determination to achieve our main goal – to make Kazakhstan the most developed country on the Eurasian continent, i.e. to join the club of most developed states of the world,” N.Nazarbayev concluded.