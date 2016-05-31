Threats of terrorism changed our understanding of international security - Nazarbayev (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The ‘Religions against Terrorism' Conference kicked off in Astana today.

Speaker of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev read out an address from President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the participants of the Conference.

"Nowadays, the threats of terrorism have fundamentally changed our understanding of international security. Terrorism does not choose boundaries. It does not divide countries into the rich and the poor. We failed to take a comprehensive decision on countering this danger. For this reason namely we need to step up our joint efforts to worthily resist this global threat," the message reads.

According to the Kazakh Leader, the efforts must be aimed at the elimination of ideological fundamentals of the terrorism, including via broad and qualitative awareness-raising work of political figures, spiritual advisors, public opinion leaders and mass media.

The Conference is held as part of implementation of the initiatives on countering international terrorism outlined by President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the 70th session of the UN General Assembly in autumn 2015.

The event brought together parliamentarians, religious figures, heads of international organizations and experts from 41 countries of the world. The main topic of the discussion is the urgent issues of fighting terrorism. 63 delegations from every corner of the planet are participating in the Conference.

Along with the Conference, the Secretariat of the Congress of World and Traditional Religions Leaders will start its work on June 1.

