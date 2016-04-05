Three big productions with participation of foreign investors to be launched in Aktobe region

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - It is planned to launch three big productions with the participation of investors from the UAE, China and Australia in Aktobe region, Governor of Aktobe region Berdybek Saparbayev informed at the press conference dedicated to practical implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps" today.

According to him, international companies are attracted to the processing sector for manufacturing of export products and for entering world markets. It is planned to implement a number of projects with the participation of foreign companies in the region.

A cement plant with the capacity of 1 million tons of cement a year and with the volume of investments of around USD 150 mln is planned to be constructed in the region. Specialists from "Huasin Cement" JSC are working out a construction plan now.

"Australian "Kazakhstan Potash Corporation" plans to launch production of potassic fertilizers with the capacity of 800 thousand tons a year and with the volume of investments of 595.2 million US dollars. Pangaea Oasis General Trading LLC from the UAE is ready to invest 125 million US dollars in construction of a nickel factory with the capacity of 3 thousand tons of nickel oxide concentrate and 123 tons of cobaltous oxide concentrate a year," the governor said.

It is expected that implementation of these projects will allow to create 1600 jobs.



