EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:39, 08 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Three cases of new lineage of Omicron confirmed in Brazil

    None
    None
    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil’s Fiocruz Foundation, a science and technology institution linked to the country’s Ministry of Health, has identified three cases of the BA.2 lineage of the Omicron variant: two in Rio de Janeiro state and one in the state of Santa Catarina. The identification was made through genetic sequencing, Agencia Brasil reports.

    The information was confirmed by Fiocruz’s Laboratory of Respiratory Viruses and Measles, which has worked to map genomes of the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

    The new lineage is more contagious, Fiocruz declared, but further research is required to ascertain whether it is more dangerous.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!