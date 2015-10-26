EN
    19:21, 26 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Three children drown in icy river in Akmola region

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three first-graders have drowned in Akmola region, Kazinform has learnt from the Department of Emergency Situations.

    According to authorities, the accident occurred this morning in Astrakhan area. Three first-graders, residents of Zarechnoye village, have drowned in the river Koluton. According to preliminary data, the children, born in 2008 and 2009, were heading home from the nearby village of Old Koluton. The kids were crossing the Koluton River on foot when they fell through the ice. As a result the children have died. Police were called to the incident at 12:30 pm.

