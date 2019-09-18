EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:20, 18 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Three children from same family hit by car in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Three children from same family were hit by a car in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The incident occurred today in the morning on Takezhanov Street in Ulzhan micro-district, near the School No.152. The children were rushed to a hospital by an ambulance.

    The eldest child, a 9-year-old girl, was discharged from the hospital after doctors had examined her. A boy aged 5 and a girl aged 6 were diagnosed with a blunt abdominal trauma and abdominal cavity organs trauma. The two were hospitalized.

    As the local public health department informed, the children and their mother were crossing the road from undesignated areas.

    Tags:
    Almaty Aktobe region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!