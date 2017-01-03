Three cold waves to hit Kazakhstan January

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather forecasters predict three cold waves to hit the country this January, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazhydromet expects these temperature falls on Orthodox Christmas holidays, baptism (17-23 January) and at the end of the month.

Long-term forecast say a significant temperature drop is to be expected on 17-23 January and late January. In northern parts of the country down to -30 -35 at night and -20 -25 during the day; in southern parts down to -20 -25 at night and -15 -20 during the day.

The month average is expected to be close to normal in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Almaty regions and 1C above normal in the rest of the country.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be near normal in Kyzylorda, the greater part of South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions and above normal in the rest of the country.

On most days of the month Atlantic cyclones will cause snowfall with wind increasing to 15-20 m / s and a snowstorm in the southern regions with precipitations, fog and black ice.