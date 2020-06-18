Three dairy farms to be built in Aiyrtau district of N Kazakhstan rgn

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Modern dairy farms are being built in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

One of them is promised to be commissioned in two months in the Aiyrtau district. A farm for 400 cows is being built near the village of Arykbalyk.

This year, it is planned to commission two dairy farms in the villages of Arykbalyk and Antonovka. Half of the funds have been allocated through the SEC at 2% per annum for 10 years. The second half of finance was gained under the «Economy of simple things» program at 6%.

The construction of the third dairy farm for 300 cows will be started by the end of summer near the village of Karatal.

In total, 10 dairy farms are planned to be built in the region this year.