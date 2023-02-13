EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:22, 13 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Three died in road accident in E Kazakhstan region

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Three died as a result of collision of VAZ-2108 and Lada Granta vehicles on the Ust-Kamenogorsk-Rakhman Springs Resort highway, Kazinform has learned from the press office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

    A 87-year-old passenger of VAZ-2108 died at the scene. 19-year-old driver of VAZ-2108 and underage passenger of Lada Granta died of injuries in a hospital of Katon-Karagai village.

    An investigation was launched as per paragraph 4 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan.


    Photo: t.me/POLICE_of_KZ


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Road accidents East Kazakhstan region Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!