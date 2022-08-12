EN
    12:58, 12 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Three died in road accident in Karaganda region

    None
    None
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Three people died as a result of a road accident in Karaganda region on August 12, Kazinform reports citing the regional police department.

    The tragedy occurred at 02:00 am.

    A 65-year-old driver of Subaru car went into a closed piece of road despite caution signs and collided with Shacman truck, driven by a 47-year-old man.

    As a result, the driver of Subaru and two his passengers died at the scene.

    An investigation is underway.



