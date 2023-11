TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Three people died as a result of road accident in Almaty region, Kazinform reports citing local police department.

The tragedy occurred today at night in Yenbekshikazakh district of Almaty region. A driver of Toyota Land Cruiser lost control of his car and crashed into a curb. As a result, three passengers died at the scene. The driver was taken to a hospital with various injuries.